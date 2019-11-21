Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Hampton (Ambrose) Ardill. View Sign Service Information Hamres Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center 10315 - 102 Street Fort St. John , BC V1J 4B9 (250)-785-6273 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Peter's Church Hudson's Hope , BC Obituary

Irene was born June 15, 1932 in Moose Factory, Ontario.

She was the oldest child and only daughter of Harry

and Christina Ambrose of Scotland. Harry was a

fur trader for the Hudson's Bay Co. and his work

took the family across northern Ontario and the

Northwest Territories.

In 1943 the family moved to Hudson's Hope where

Harry took over the Hudson's Bay post. Irene and

her brother Henry attended school in Hudson's

Hope where Irene made many lifelong friends. In June of 1948 she graduated

from North Peace Secondary School in Fort St. John. After graduation Irene

moved with her family to Scotland and then to Edmonton Alberta where

she worked at Eaton's Department Store. Irene re-united with Dick Ardill

when he was in Edmonton; he walked into the Eaton's Department store

and there she was!

Dick, being quite smitten by the lovely lady went to her home for

dinner, and in 1952 Irene returned to the Hudson's Hope area for the

last time when she became the bride of Dick Ardill. They were married

October 25, 1952 in St. Peter's Church in Hudson's Hope.

Dick and Irene have spent the last 67 years living and working on the family

ranch. Here they raised their family of four children, Renee, Lorna, Kathy

and Donny. Irene was involved in all aspects of ranch and community life.

She cooked for haying crews, tended a large family garden and raised

her children, and was Grandma to many others. Irene passed away on

October 20, 2019 in the Fort St. John Hospital with Dick and her children

by her side.

She leaves to mourn her loving husband Dick, daughters Renee (Karen)

Ardill, Lorna (Steve) Winnicky, Kathy (Bernie) Schroeder and Don (Doug)

Ardill, grandchildren Walker (Tara, Noble, Khalida) Grassie, Travis

(Heather, Carolie, Kyla) Winnicky, Trent (Tashana, Gaige, Azlyn) Winnicky,

Sorrel (Lauren, Aaliyah, Zaric) Schroeder, sister in law Carol Ambrose

and numerous nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by her

parents Harry and Christina Ambrose and her brother Henry Ambrose.

She was well loved and will be missed by many. Memorial service will be

held November 25, 2019 from St. Peter's Church in Hudson's Hope

at 2:00pm with a cemetery service and tea to follow in the Hudson's

Hope Community Hall. In lieu of _lowers donations can be made to

the Canadian Arthritis Society or the Fort St John Palliative Care

Society. The Ardill family would like to thank the Nursing staff

at the Fort St. John Hospital, the Fort St. John Palliative Care

Society and Dr. Al-Saigh for all the care and compassion they

have shown for the family at this dif_icult time. Condolences

may be forwarded through

