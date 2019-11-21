Irene was born June 15, 1932 in Moose Factory, Ontario.
She was the oldest child and only daughter of Harry
and Christina Ambrose of Scotland. Harry was a
fur trader for the Hudson's Bay Co. and his work
took the family across northern Ontario and the
Northwest Territories.
In 1943 the family moved to Hudson's Hope where
Harry took over the Hudson's Bay post. Irene and
her brother Henry attended school in Hudson's
Hope where Irene made many lifelong friends. In June of 1948 she graduated
from North Peace Secondary School in Fort St. John. After graduation Irene
moved with her family to Scotland and then to Edmonton Alberta where
she worked at Eaton's Department Store. Irene re-united with Dick Ardill
when he was in Edmonton; he walked into the Eaton's Department store
and there she was!
Dick, being quite smitten by the lovely lady went to her home for
dinner, and in 1952 Irene returned to the Hudson's Hope area for the
last time when she became the bride of Dick Ardill. They were married
October 25, 1952 in St. Peter's Church in Hudson's Hope.
Dick and Irene have spent the last 67 years living and working on the family
ranch. Here they raised their family of four children, Renee, Lorna, Kathy
and Donny. Irene was involved in all aspects of ranch and community life.
She cooked for haying crews, tended a large family garden and raised
her children, and was Grandma to many others. Irene passed away on
October 20, 2019 in the Fort St. John Hospital with Dick and her children
by her side.
She leaves to mourn her loving husband Dick, daughters Renee (Karen)
Ardill, Lorna (Steve) Winnicky, Kathy (Bernie) Schroeder and Don (Doug)
Ardill, grandchildren Walker (Tara, Noble, Khalida) Grassie, Travis
(Heather, Carolie, Kyla) Winnicky, Trent (Tashana, Gaige, Azlyn) Winnicky,
Sorrel (Lauren, Aaliyah, Zaric) Schroeder, sister in law Carol Ambrose
and numerous nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by her
parents Harry and Christina Ambrose and her brother Henry Ambrose.
She was well loved and will be missed by many. Memorial service will be
held November 25, 2019 from St. Peter's Church in Hudson's Hope
at 2:00pm with a cemetery service and tea to follow in the Hudson's
Hope Community Hall. In lieu of _lowers donations can be made to
the Canadian Arthritis Society or the Fort St John Palliative Care
Society. The Ardill family would like to thank the Nursing staff
at the Fort St. John Hospital, the Fort St. John Palliative Care
Society and Dr. Al-Saigh for all the care and compassion they
have shown for the family at this dif_icult time. Condolences
may be forwarded through www.hamresfuneral.com.
