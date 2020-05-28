It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Cecile Vamplew (Spittal) announce her passing on May 6, 2020 in Dawson Creek, BC.
Born in 1955 in Dawson Creek, Janet also lived in Fort St. John, Nanimo, Houston, Granisle, and Quesnel throughout her life.
Loved by all Janet was well known for her infectious laugh, joyful playful nature, especially through her many health struggles.
Predeceased by her parents, David and Cecile Spittal (Ross), her brothers David and Ronnie Spittal.
She is survived by her former spouse Gordon Vamplew, her daughter Jerralynn (Patrick), son Llynden (Shannon), grandchildren
Chloe, Kirsten, Serenity, and Cordelia, her sister Mary Irene, her devoted nieces, Tammy, Tracy, Tina, and Terry, and numerous other extended family.
Our family circle has been broken,
A link gone from our chain;
Both though we're parted for a while,
We know we'll meet again.
Some day we hope to meet you,
Some day we know not when,
We shall meet in a better land,
Never to part again.
We shall meet with many a loved one,
That was torn from our embrace.
We shall listen to your voices,
And behold them face to face.
Sunshine passes, shadows fall,
Loves remembrance outlasts them all.
Due to COVID-19, we were unable to gather together with extended family and friends. Anyone wishing to view her recorded service may log onto Reynar's Funeral Home web site at https.reynars.com or send cards to: #206-1125 90th Ave., Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A3 (these will be forwarded to the family).
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 28, 2020.