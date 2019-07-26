Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette "Jan" (Schofield) Powell. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

For all involved with the Powell Family we lost our rock, our lifeline, Jan passed away on Sunday afternoon July 14, 2019.

Jan was born November 27, 1947 in Glasglow, Scotland to Sam and Sarah Schofield. Jan was the youngest of five following her brothers, Sam, James, Billy and Ian.

Jan immigrated to Canada in 1968. Jan met the love of her life Gary Powell on July 7, 1971. Jan and Gary welcomed Chuck into their family August 28, 1975 in Mississauga ON. The family moved to Dawson Creek in 1979 and founded Pipeline Motors Ltd.

Jan is predeceased by her parents Sam and Sarah Schofield, her brother Billy and niece Yvonne.

Jan leaves to mourn her husband Gary Powell, son Chuck Powell and daughter Nina Powell, her grandchildren Jaden, Kaylee, Masen and James, and her brothers Ian, Sam and James. Jan also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends.

Thank you for all your support.

A private celebration of life will be held at the farm on August 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to the South Peace SPCA in Dawson Creek in Jan's name would be greatly appreciated.

South Peace Branch SPCA • 637-114 Ave • Dawson Creek V1G 3A1

