Some 25 years ago, my three grown-up brothers Raymond, Robert and Richard arrived from various locations in British Columbia to visit our mother in Hudson's Hope. To their amazement they found her spread on the couch recovering from some mysterious ailment. This was unusual in our household because our mother had never had the luxury of being sick. There had always been too much to do. On the second day, cheeky Raymond decided to humour our mother. He started carefully measuring her with his builder's tape. "What are you doing?" she asked suspiciously. "I'm measuring you for a box," he responded. "What do you mean, a box?" "Well," he said, "you've been lying on that sofa for two days now, so you are obviously dying." Needless to say, Mother immediately stood up and started cooking for her boys and our father. Everyone sighed a sigh of relief. Things were back to normal.

This story sums up the dynamic of the relationship between our mother and her family. Normal was a hardworking wife and mother who devoted herself entirely to the needs of others.

It was perhaps a cruel stroke of fate that following this visit, one by one, Robert, then Raymond, and then our father died leaving the youngest boy Richard (and his wife Tracy) to care for our mother in her old age whilst the girls settled elsewhere. Nancy worked as a Chef in Vernon and Céline moved from Vancouver, to Los Angeles, and finally to London (UK) to follow a career as a screenwriter and novelist.

When we grew up Mother not only cooked the most delicious dishes imaginable, she also made our clothes and kept a spotless home. My siblings and I lived like royalty thanks to our talented mother who could rustle up miracles with hardly any money at all. Hers was a life of total sacrifices with little joy or hope to brighten up her horizon.

If I were to pin point one event that changed Mother's life for the better, it was her eventual move from Montreal to Hudson's Hope in 1966 to join our father who worked at the Dam. Dragging her four rebellious teenaged kids and our nine-month-old sister Nancy on a train across Canada, she bravely ventured into the unknown, embraced a strange new culture and learned a foreign language. Mother blossomed in this land in the far north of British Columbia and the rest is history.

When all the kids had left home Mother threw herself into good works. She ran the Senior Club and the Thrift Shop in Hudson's Hope, and became so successful at raising money for charities that in 1992 she won a well-deserved Confederation Medal for her significant contribution to her community. Mother never did anything in half measure. Donated clothes were mended, cleaned and ironed before being offered for sale. She was a quiet, unassuming, charming woman but nevertheless a clever businesswoman. She ran the thrift shop as if it were Harrods in London. Everything sparkled and looked fabulous. Even wealthier residents frequented the establishment and enjoyed a bargain.

Mother came from good, hardy stock. Her ancestors emigrated from France in the 1600's. Those were a brave and courageous people who were unafraid of the challenges Canada presented with its harsh winters and arid fields. Mother grew up in a large Catholic family on a remote farm in Abitibi in the far north of Quebec with her father farming the land and her mother working as the village teacher.

In her youth Mother had been blessed with movie star good looks and had many admirers and yet, she remained married to our father for over 65 years until his death in 2005.

She was not, however, a saint by any means. A hard taskmaster, Mother expected everyone to live up to her dizzy high standard and could be difficult and uncompromising. When she broke her arm in 2014, I flew to Hudson's Hope to take care of her. When someone asked her whether she liked my cooking, Mother thought about it for a moment, then said: "Sometimes." I burst out laughing. That was vintage Mother. She who could make an onion and a tomato taste heavenly expected no less of her eldest daughter.

She died aged 88 years old after a fall and contracting pneumonia at the Fort St John Hospital under the meticulous care of their nurses and staff, and Doctor Waldemar Brussow.

Rest in Peace, dear Mother, your work is done. You deserve your children's gratitude for being a resourceful and generous mother and the respect of your community for your dedication and hard work.

Jeannine is survived by three of her children, Nancy, Richard and Céline, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren

