Service Information Hamres Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center 10315 - 102 Street Fort St. John , BC V1J 4B9 (250)-785-6273 Obituary

Jerome passed away quietly on the evening of April 2 at Peace Villa in Fort St. John. We bid him a fond farewell.

He was born in Regina, Saskatchewan to Frank and Bessie Palfy. He was joining his older brother Frank and eventually younger brothers Maurice, Paul and Jack, and his only sister, Carolanne (Kilba).

After graduation from Balfour Tech in Regina, Jerome worked at a variety of jobs including trucking, and employment at SaskTel. He moved to Taylor, BC and eventually Fort St. John where he continued trucking.

He spent his final years at Peace Villa where he was never at a loss for friends and everyone enjoyed his sense of humour, teasing, generous nature and lots of trucking tales.

He was predeceased by his Mom and Dad and his life partner, Bella. He leaves his four brothers and sister, Carolanne. We are very thankful to Carolanne for her compassionate loving care and always being there for Jerome.

As well as brothers and sister, he leaves cousins, nephews and nieces. Jerome will be missed, but not forgotten by us all.

Special thanks to medical and care workers at Peace Villa for the care he received.

Interment will be at the Garden of the Peace Cemetery, Hudson's Hope.

Published in Alaska Highway News on Apr. 16, 2020

