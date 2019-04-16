Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Richard Alexander. View Sign

Jim Richard Alexander was born on October 28th, 1953 in Dawson Creek. He was lovingly named by his older brother, Don. Jim met the love of his life, Anne, in 1979 and they were married in 1981. They had three girls, Anita, Ashley and Julie. Over the years they showed their daughters what true love and respect looks like. This August they would have been married for 38 years.

Through trucking, pipelining, and farming, Jim made numerous friends and always tried hard to stay in contact with all of them. Going to the grocery store was always a long drawn-out affair because he knew everyone in the store and had to stop and chat with everyone.

Jim greatly valued family and was very close with his brothers Don and Ted. At the farm it was a regular occurrence to see Don, Jim, and Ted hunched over some piece of machinery chatting and trying to fi x something. Jim loved to have all the family over for

wiener roasts. Some of his favorite times were those summer nights spent talking around the fire at the farm.

Jim was a great brother, friend and husband, but most of all he was the most amazing father. He never complained about being surrounded by all girls or fluctuating hormones and instead instilled in his daughters a sense of unconditional love. He was fiercely

protective of his girls, especially when they started to date; however, Josh and Johnathan both passed all of his tests and he grew to think of them as his sons. Jim's pride and joy were his four grandchildren, Arianna, Avayha, Annastyn and Noah. His face would light up as soon as he saw one of his grandbabies. He loved taking them for tractor rides and was in his glory when lying on the ground with the kids jumping on top of him.

There is no way to sum up the love that Jim had for his family and friends. He devoted his life to the well-being of his family. He loved his daughters and grandchildren ferociously, gave generously, and was unconditionally supportive. Jim will be greatly

missed.

A Celebration of Life was held on March 20, 2019 at the George Dawson Inn. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the South Peace Child Development Centre, 9001 10 Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia, V1G 4T9.

