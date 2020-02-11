Joanne Gayle Dahlen, resident of St. Albert, Alberta and formerly Dawson Creek, passed away on December 29, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta at the age of 73. Joanne was born in Pouce Coupe on July 31, 1946 to Emmett and Julia Iverson, and she was the second of four children. Joanne will be fondly remembered by her husband Terry Dahlen, son Greg (Jacqueline) Dahlen, daughter Ashley Dahlen, granddaughter Dayna Dahlen, grandson Niklas Dahlen, sisters Carole Peterson and Lois (Dan) Crowley, and brother Steven Iverson.
A private family Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the South Peace SPCA, 11418 3rd Street, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4L5, Canada.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 23, 2020