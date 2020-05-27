Joanne Sales, a long time resident of Dawson Creek, BC passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Dawson Creek, at the age of 87 years.Joanne was born the third of ten children of Charles and Aldina Beaupre in Bonnyville, Alberta on May 9th, 1932.After graduating from high school, she joined the Alberta Treasury Branch and eventually ended up working and living in High Prairie, Alberta.This is where she met and married the love of her life, Ben Sales in 1959. In 1973 they moved to Dawson Creek which became home. They were best friends and were happily married for almost 50 years until his passing in 2008.Her Roman Catholic faith was a big part of her life and she was a member of the Catholic Women's League for over 55 years.Joanne was predeceased by her loving husband, Ben and her parents; Charles & Aldina Beaupre.Joanne is survived by her children; Vince Sales (Susan), Christine Huhn (Anthony) and Karen Lanz (Brian), grandchildren; Jason (Natalie), Sasha (Brian), Tyler, and Vanessa, great-grandchildren; Denten, Rylan, Seth and Max, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Due to extenuating circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and Government regulations, a private family funeral service for Joanne was held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Father Vener Sabacan officiated. Joanne was laid to rest in the Brookside Cemetery following the service.For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Joanne to the Catholic Women's League of Notre Dame Parish, 904 104 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC, V1G2H7.Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium