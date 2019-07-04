Dr. Johannes V. Asfeldt MD, FRCSC, OB-GYN
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Johs Asfeldt April 30, 2019. Dr. Asfeldt served Dawson Creek and area from 1987 until his retirement in February of 2000. He shared a practice with Drs. Chris and Pauline Gorton, Dr. Fred Bohne and Dr. Stephan Ashwell. He was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. He went to Africa seven times to do medical relief work. His hobby was C-GWEU, his airplane.
He will be sadly missed by many including his wife Janeen. There will be a memorial service for Dr. Asfeldt at the Camrose United Church in Camrose Alberta on July18, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly accepted to: Dr. Paul Thistle, Karanda Mission Hospital Zimbabwe, c/o Team of Canada, #372-16 Midlake Blvd S.E., Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2X 2X7. Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Phone (24 hours/day): 250-377-8225
Published in Alaska Highway News on June 27, 2019