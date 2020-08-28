"I think I've passed my prime," said Jack to his doctor during a recent visit.



"I believe we established that several years ago, Mr. Harris," the doctor replied.



Always with a sense of humour, in even the bleakest of situations, John Edward Redding Harris (Jack) traded in his 'spurs for his wings' on August 20, 2020, at his home, with his wife Marjorie at his side, after a valiant battle with cancer.



Jack was the first son born of Helen Josephine (Redding) Harris and John Windram Harris of Port Alberni, BC. He was born on December 24, 1936. As a youth, Jack enjoyed great friendships, fast cars, trying to stay out of trouble, movies of war and mayhem (especially those starring John Wayne), and one beautiful young lady in particular.



Jack married Marjorie Evans on December 7, 1957, in Courtney, BC. Nine months later a son was born and four daughters soon followed. Jack leaves behind his wife, Marjorie, of 62 years; son, David (Helen) Harris; daughters, Susan (Wayne) Terris, Deborah (Stephen) Moriarty, and Elizabeth Harris. Jack is predeceased by his daughter, Ruth (Tim) Woolley and great-grandson, Corbon Wingo. A multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss him dearly but will delight in the stories of their grandad.



Jack was known to have said, "I've woken up every day and been able to do whatever I darn (sic) well pleased." This was great for Jack, but not so easy on the rest of the family. In 1963, Jack packed up his 1950 Ford one tonne, his genteel wife, their then, three young children, and all their belongings and headed for the beautiful Peace River country to homestead.



Those John Wayne movies set the stage for the building of the Harris Valley Ranch in Upper Murdale. A full size cut out of the Duke stands today in the ranch house mudroom quoting "I don't mind neighbours, as long as they aren't mine." Jack loved his family and the beautiful wide-open spaces of the north country. With the help of his family, especially David, and sheer determination, he built a ranch out of the wilderness and left a legacy for his children and grandchildren.



Jack will be missed for his robust laughter, his interest in politics and world affairs, for the pleasure he took in a good argument, his opinions, his quick temper and 'commanding' voice, his sensitivity under his gruff exterior, his love of poetry and music, his good mind and greater memory, his storytelling, his great friendships and his full attention and unreserved embrace when you were with him.



A small family gathering will be held in September on the ranch to honour Jack's life. His ashes will rest in a wooden box made by his grandsons. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the BC Children's Hospital, 938 West 28th Avenue, Vancouver BC V5Z 4H4, or to a charity of your choice.



