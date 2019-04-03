Johnny, as he was affectionately known, was an active
member in the Fort St. John community. Whether it was in
the Rotary Club, planting trees with his Johnny Appleseed
Tree Transplanting Company for the Chamber of
Commerce and many others, or hosting sled rides in the
winter, he was always a busy man. He was a farmer and a
rancher; he loved his animals and loved running a farm.
He was a big guy with a huge heart, an infectious laugh and
a goofy sense of humour, who loved to hunt in the fall and
fish in the summer. He loved his family and friends and
liked to have a party for a reason or no reason at all.
March 25th, 2014 was the day you left us. Not a day goes
by where we don't think of you and sometimes shed lots
of tears, but take comfort in sharing and remembering
the stories we have.
Rest easy Johnny, John and Dad.
We miss you every day, but our hearts and
minds are filled with fantastic memories.
Published in Alaska Highway News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019