Johnny, as he was affectionately known, was an active

member in the Fort St. John community. Whether it was in

the

Tree Transplanting Company for the Chamber of

Commerce and many others, or hosting sled rides in the

winter, he was always a busy man. He was a farmer and a

rancher; he loved his animals and loved running a farm.

He was a big guy with a huge heart, an infectious laugh and

a goofy sense of humour, who loved to hunt in the fall and

fish in the summer. He loved his family and friends and

liked to have a party for a reason or no reason at all.

March 25th, 2014 was the day you left us. Not a day goes

by where we don't think of you and sometimes shed lots

of tears, but take comfort in sharing and remembering

the stories we have.

Rest easy Johnny, John and Dad.

We miss you every day, but our hearts and

