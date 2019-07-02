John, a long-time resident of Tomslake, passed away at his home in Delta on November 23, 2018, at the age of 98. John was predeceased by his wife, Marian; his parents, Julia and Konrad Neubauer; and sister, Agathe Schneider. Survived by his brother, Frank; his children, Carol, Joanne, Patricia, Robert, and Laurel; grandchildren, Michael, Shawn, Trevor, and Wesley; and great-grandchild, Brielle; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to invite you to a celebration of John's life at the Tomslake CCA Hall in Tomslake, BC, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Coffee and lunch will be provided. The family would like to thank Dr. Hollinger for the wonderful care he provided.