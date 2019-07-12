Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie B Chmelyk. View Sign Obituary

Johnnie Chmelyk lived a passionate and adventurous life alongside his loving wife and children until he passed away on June 22nd, 2019. Johnnie is now comforted and embraced by his sons Ferlyn and Brendan Chmelyk. His children Renee Middleton, Shannon Chmelyk, DeAndra Chmelyk and their families will continue to celebrate his memory with his wife Roxanne and his sisters Nancy, Polly and Sherry.

Johnnie was born in in Vilna, Alberta, and later moved to the Golata Creek BC area. At a young age he mastered the art of playing mandolin, banjo and violin. His past time was performing with others on stages across the Peace region and beyond. He has since passed that passion for music and strings onto this family along with his entrepreneurial spirit and connection with nature. After leaving Vilna in 1942 to move to Golata Creek BC. He homesteaded and helped established a small sawmill with his family until he was old enough to purchase his own farm just a few miles away. Johnnie soon married Roxanne and started their family of 5, stayed farming until they sold and moved to Fort Nelson where Johnnie pursued his passions by completing his pilot's license, gold panning, hunting, fishing, river boating while successfully running Aurora Wilderness Tours and ALJon Repairs until he retired to the Kootenays. He soon returned to the North Peace Region where all the action was and he welcomed his grandchildren into the world.

As Johnnie moved through life, he never smiled brighter than when his grandchildren were near. He quietly observed the world and he wore his life in his eyes, which would light up and sparkle as he reminisced and told stories of the people he loved and had met or the adventures he had endured.

Anyone who knew Johnnie, had the pleasure of hearing some of these stories and now it is our time to come together to share some of our memories and share our stories of or with Johnnie. The Chmelyk Family would like to invite anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Johnnie to gather together for his Memorial Service on August 5th 2019 at 1:00pm - Evangel Mission Church, 8220 89 Avenue, Fort St. John BC. Refreshments to follow.

Published in Alaska Highway News on July 11, 2019

