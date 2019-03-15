In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kalvin Brent L’Hirondelle. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Kalvin Brent L'Hirondelle



Brother

You gave no one a last farewell, nor ever said good-bye.

You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.

A million times we will miss you.

A million times we will cry.

If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.

In life we loved you dearly.

In death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God took you home.

We will meet again someday

I know in a better place.

I thank God He made you our brother while you were here on earth.



Miss you son & bro

Mom Edith and brothers & sisters

