In Loving Memory of Kalvin Brent L'Hirondelle
|
Brother
You gave no one a last farewell, nor ever said good-bye.
You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.
A million times we will miss you.
A million times we will cry.
If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly.
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God took you home.
We will meet again someday
I know in a better place.
I thank God He made you our brother while you were here on earth.
Miss you son & bro
Mom Edith and brothers & sisters
Marilyn & kids, Kalleanne
Published in Alaska Highway News on Mar. 7, 2019