It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kathleen "Babs" Wallace, a long time resident of Farmington, BC. Kathleen passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Dawson Creek, BC at the age of 79 years.

Babs was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan March 14, 1940, the youngest of three children to parents Joe and Pat Smalley. In 1947 the family moved to the Peace River Country. She met Robert Wallace in April of 1959, and they were married November 14, 1959. The lived in Pouce Coupe until 1960, when Robert was transferred to Chetwynd with the Department of Highways. In 1968 their daughter Elaine was born, in 1970 their son Roy was born. They traveled between Chetwynd and Farmington to the family farm on weekends and holidays.

Babs loved to sew, bake and took pride in her flower beds. Every year she would can fruits and vegetables. She was proud of her grandchildren's accomplishments they have made in their lives and would always have treats for them when they came to the house. Her words to them every time they came to visit was "Hi Squirt, How are you today".

The last few years, with Babs failing health, she kept a very positive attitude. She had her down moments and times, but she would always come back fighting and she fought hard.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Robert of 59 years; Daughter Elaine(Terry) Driedger; Roy (Kristie) Wallace; Grandchildren Stephen Wallace, Jenna Mayes, Courtney Wallace, Austin Wallace; and her sister Leona Green.

