Kevan Ford van Herd (May 22, 1922 - May 22, 2019)
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Royal Canadian Legion
1380 Bertram Street
Kelowna, BC
Obituary

Kevan Ford van Herd, 97, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the David Lloyd Jones Home in Kelowna. Kevan was born May 22, 1922 in Central Butte, Saskatchewan.
Kevan was an RCMP officer and served in the Canadian Navy aboard the HMCS Hipatica during WW II. Kevan lived a busy life as a newspaper editor (Peace River Block newspaper for many years), journalist, professional photographer, boxer (Navy) and, a small plane pilot.
Kevan is survived by daughters Kim (William) McCaveney, Barbara van Herd (Peter Ruksys), son Mark van Herd (Linda Hoekstra), grandchildren Michael van Herd, Michelle Loukes, Ashley Kerr and two great-grandsons. He is predeceased by his wife Alice van Herd and brother Lance van Herd.
Services were held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion at 1380 Bertram Street, Kelowna, B.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 30, 2019
