Kevin Mitchell Oetheimer (June 2, 1985 - October 11, 2019)
Service Information
Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium
10200 - 17th Street
DAWSON CREEK, BC
V1G 4C2
(250)-782-2577
Obituary

Love never leaves us.

Kevin's celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Tumbler Ridge Golf & Country Club. His family invites
guests to join them at the Club House any time between 10:00am and 3:00pm.
Kevin's service will start at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, a trust in support of healthy community initiatives will be created in Kevin's memory. Details will follow at www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Oct. 24, 2019
