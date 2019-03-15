Kora-Lee (Spiers) Morin (February 19, 1974 - March 24, 2008)
In Loving Memory of Our Beautiful Kora-Lee Morin (nee Spiers)

Her Smile
Though her smile is gone forever and her hand I cannot touch,
I still have so many memories of the one I loved so much.
Her memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part,
God has her in his keeping I have her in my heart.
Sadly missed but never forgotten.

Mom & Dad, Laine, Nate, Cy, Brooke & Aarin, Layla, Kor, Aunties, family & friends
Published in Alaska Highway News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
