Larry Douglas Gillespie, born on June 15, 1948 sadly passed away at the Dawson Creek hospital on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 70.

Left behind are his loving wife Gail, daughter Tammy Platts, granddaughter Samantha Kazenbroot, and grandson Spencer Douglas Kazenbroot. He is predeceased by his brother Wayne of Calgary, Alberta, and he is survived by his brother Lyle of Victoria, BC, and their families, numerous relatives, and many, many friends, all who loved him dearly.

Larry, along with his loving wife Gail and daughter Tammy, chose to make his home in Dawson Creek, BC. Larry and Gail were together for 50 years.

In his younger days, Larry worked as a surveyor at the WCB Bennett Dam. He drove truck as a Trimac owner/operator, Rude Jerry Agri Sales as the manager, and gravel truck for John Dyck Trucking.

Larry wanted something part time so working as a school bus driver was the perfect job. (Those kids couldn't have been in better hands.) Most days Larry could be found tinkering in his garage. He always wanted when he retired to work on small engines. However he always had a part left that he wasn't quite sure where it went, but the engine still worked great.

The most wonderful thing about Larry is that he loved all animals, and they loved him. He was a loving husband and father who was always there to lend an ear or give advice. On a special note, he had a best friend from childhood that would call every Sunday. He looked forward to that call; thank you "Poke" Larry Brodersen. It meant the world to him. Larry will be missed by all, and our love for him is deep and everlasting.

A memorial service was held on April 2, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the SPCA, South Peace Branch, 637 - 114 Avenue, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 3A1.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

10200 - 17th Street

DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2

250-782-2577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Alaska Highway News on Apr. 4, 2019

