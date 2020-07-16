Larry Soucy passed peacefully at Peace Villa, Fort St. John., B.C., on June 26th, 2020. Larry leaves his soul mate Jean of 41 years. He is survived by sisters Claire Reese (Calgary, Alb) and Theresa Fryer (Toronto, Ont) and his brother Dave (Mara, B.C.).

Larry is predeceased by his father Joseph and mother Elizabeth (Turner Valley, Alb) Brothers Ed (Calgary, Alb) Raymond (Fort Frances, Ont). Sisters Eileen Williamson (Schreiber, Ont). Brothers Lorne (Dawson Creek), Budd (Dawson Creek, B.C.) Twin brother Ben (Stony Plain, Alb.) Dan (Black Diamond, Alb). Sister Dale Conley (Calgary Alb). Nephew Barry Reese (Calgary, Alb).

Larry was born August 26th, 1938 in Stratten Ontario. Larry and his twin settled in Dawson Creek area and centered their lives around the trucking industry. Larry moved to Fort St. John in the early eighties to continue his adventures with his life partner Jean Highberg. Larry drove for a living and for pleasure, together they explored many roads and valleys.

Many adventures were had and many people they met through their extensive travelling of B.C., Yukon and beyond.

Th ere will be a celebration of life the summer of 2021. Details will be made available as summer approaches next year.

