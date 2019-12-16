Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurel Janice David. View Sign Obituary

Laurel Janice David (neeHewitt)



Laurel passed away in Edmonton on November 20, 2019, after succumbing to the devastating effects of Alzheimer's disease.



She was predeceased by her parents, Ida and Fred; brother, Lee; and sister, Adele.



Laurel will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Horst, of 61 years; children, Tracy (Bruce), Alan (Bonnie-Lynn), Murray (Donna), and James (Heidi); grandchildren, Derek, Colin, Mihaela, and Jarrod; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Traudy; brothers-in-law, Fred (Ingrid) and David; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



Laurel arrived in Tomslake, BC, in 1956 and taught in the South Peace School District 59 for 35 years. She valued the power of education and completed her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Victoria in 1990. Laurel was a positive influence on the many people that she touched - her students, her work colleagues, and her family.



Laurel was an exemplary leader who believed in rolling up her shirtsleeves to help get the job done. She gave freely of her time to enhance the community of Tomslake by getting involved in the PTA, the Tomslake and Dawson Creek Libraries, the Historical Societies in both Dawson Creek and Tomslake, the Tomslake Recreation Commission, and the Teachers Association. Laurel was instrumental in convincing the School District to build the Tate Creek Elementary School gym and she was proud of the committee work that culminated in the book, from "Tears to Triumph", capturing the historical accounts of the Sudeten Germans upon their arrival to Tomslake.



Laurel enjoyed reading, singing, music, gardening, coaching soccer, and watching her kids and grandchildren in their areas of interest (sports, dance, and music).



Laurel (Mom and Oma), we will miss you and the smile you always had on your face!



The David family will be taking Laurel home to Tomslake at a later date.



The David family would sincerely like to thank the staff at Touchmark for the tremendous care that Laurel was given.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Memory Care Alzheimer's Society.

