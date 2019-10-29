Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurette Beatrice Schindler. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory

Laurette Beatrice Schindler



"Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a Gramma"



Laurette was well known for not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is, complete with her trademark humor. She taught us to love good food, the little things in life, like the birds singing, to appreciate even the seemingly simplest of things and to cherish what you have. Family was her greatest pride. The love she shared with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews was a love unending.

She passed away peacefully, in her 77th year, in her home, with her husband, Herb, at her side. Laurette was pre-deceased by her eldest son, Randy Byers. She is survived by her beloved husband, Herb Schindler, her son, Keith Byers (Darlene Bray,) her daughter, Lisa Byers, and her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Laurette's stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be missed by all her knew and cherished her. We know she touched countless lives and was fiercely loved. She taught us to be tough, yet always caring... and to ALWAYS look after those in need.

It brings us great comfort to know our dear Laurette is at peace, resting with her God. May we continue to keep her close in hearts, always, and smile tenderly at memories of her.

Inurnment will be held at the Tomslake Cemetery at a later date. In Loving MemoryLaurette Beatrice Schindler"Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a Gramma"Laurette was well known for not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is, complete with her trademark humor. She taught us to love good food, the little things in life, like the birds singing, to appreciate even the seemingly simplest of things and to cherish what you have. Family was her greatest pride. The love she shared with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews was a love unending.She passed away peacefully, in her 77th year, in her home, with her husband, Herb, at her side. Laurette was pre-deceased by her eldest son, Randy Byers. She is survived by her beloved husband, Herb Schindler, her son, Keith Byers (Darlene Bray,) her daughter, Lisa Byers, and her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Laurette's stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be missed by all her knew and cherished her. We know she touched countless lives and was fiercely loved. She taught us to be tough, yet always caring... and to ALWAYS look after those in need.It brings us great comfort to know our dear Laurette is at peace, resting with her God. May we continue to keep her close in hearts, always, and smile tenderly at memories of her.Inurnment will be held at the Tomslake Cemetery at a later date. Published in Alaska Highway News on Oct. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close