It's with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lawrence Haydey. Predeceased by wife, Helen; and children, Debbie and Keith. Survived by Louise Brown (Barry), Dale (Valerie), Rod (Lorraine); siblings; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Born in Manning, Alberta, in 1939, Lawrence spent most of his years in the Dawson Creek, Peace Region, working in Road Construction. After retirement, he spent time with his children living in Prince George and Ottawa. Lawrence (Larry) leaves behind lots of extended family members and many longtime friends. On his 80th birthday, Lawrence took a serious fall and succumbed to his injuries on June 7th surrounded by his family. Special thanks to Norm and Shelley for their hospitality to Dad and their quick action after his accident. Thank you also to the caring nurses and doctors at PGRH.