Leo Gardner
February 21, 1929 – February 15, 2020
Leo Gardner, long time resident of Dawson Creek and area passed on February 15, 2020 at the Dawson Creek and District Hospital. He leaves us behind with many memories: trips to Haines Creek, camping and fishing in Tumbler Ridge, trips to Creston, teaching the grandkids to ride bikes, daily watching of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune because how else do you learn to spell, many dinners out, KFC, and runs to Pouce Coupe.
Thanks to Sharon for all the love and care that you provided. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. With respect to Leo's wishes, no service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Leo may be made by dona tion to the Pouce Coupe Senior's Hall, Box 595, Pouce Coupe, Bri tish Columbia V0C 2C0.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Published in Alaska Highway News on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium
10200 - 17th Street
DAWSON CREEK, BC V1G 4C2
250-782-2577
