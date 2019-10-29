Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Gerald "Gerry" York. View Sign Service Information Reynar's Funeral Home & Crematorium 1300-102 Avenue Dawson Creek , BC V1G 2C6 (250)-782-2424 Obituary

Gerald "Gerry" York, a lifelong resident of Bonanza, AB, passed away surrounded by the love of his family, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Prince George, BC, at the age of 74 years.

Leonard Gerald York was born on July 29, 1945 in Dawson Creek to Leonard and Vicki York. Gerry was the eldest of 3 siblings, his younger siblings being brother, Dennis and sister, Debby. Gerry was raised and went to school in Bonanza and from an early age he was shown the importance of hard work by helping his parents on the farm.

Gerry left school in Grade 9 so that he could start working on the drilling rigs, and at the ripe age of 15, is when Gerry's legacy in

the oil and gas industry began.

During Gerry's early years working on the drilling rigs, he was working with two men by the names of Gerry and Walter Pasmeny. Their sister, Sonnia was living with Gerry Pasmeny and his wife at the time in Dawson Creek. Over a few dinners and movie dates one thing led to another and Gerry and Sonnia married on November 5, 1965 in Edmonton. Gerry and Sonnia moved to Edmonton as Gerry's rig had been shut down, and for a short time he worked in Uncle Bill York's automotive shop. Their first son Darren was born on December 17 1965, and shortly after they returned to Bonanza and set down roots to where they would reside until Gerry's passing. Daughter Brenda was born on August 10, 1966 and sadly passed soon thereafter. Second son Curtis arrived on August 19, 1969.

In 1969 Gerry formed Gerry's Well Services as an official cooperation, and predominantly worked on the wells. In the early 70's Gerry decided to incorporate tank trucks and continued to build his fleet. Gerry was truly a jack of all trades in the oil and gas industry.

Family was Gerry's pride and joy. Gerry was lucky enough to get to experience the joy of becoming a great grandfather. Those three little boys; Gordon, Cameron, and Colt, were the light in his life these past few years.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Notre Dame Catholic Church, Dawson Creek, BC. Father Vener Sabacan officiated. Gerry was laid to rest in the Dawson Creek City Cemetery following the service.

For friends so wishing donations may be made in memory of Gerry to Step Up N Ride Society, PO Box 2459, Dawson Creek, BC V1G4T9 or to Rotary Manor Residents Council Fund, 1121 90 Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC V1G5A3.

