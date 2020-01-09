On December 20th 2019 Lila Emelia Belt (nee Schulz) went to be with her Heavenly Father and join her parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister, as well as a grand daughter (Natalie Rae) who pre-deceased her. Lila was blessed to have a second chance at love and was pre-deceased by her husband John Belt in 1989. She is loved beyond measure by her children Bill Ffitch (Debbey), Roberta Scarrow (Dean), Ron Ffitch (Alison Windecker) and George Ffitch. Grand daughters Nolan Helander (Eric) children Hudson and Ryah; Aubrey Brabbins (Dave) daughters Piper and Peyton. Nieces Crystal Dahl and Diana Azzuolo (Stephano). John's daughter, Shirley Hubel (Mert) daughters Tammy Murray (Ron), daughter TJ and Sherry Hubel, son Eric. Special friends Nancy and Jacques Perreault, their children Skye and Etoile.
As per Lila's wishes there will be no funeral. The family will have a Celebration of Life in the summer where she will be interred beside her husband.
If desired donations may be made to the or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.hamresfuneral.com.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Jan. 9, 2020