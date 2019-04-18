Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd M Dick. View Sign

Rest in Peace – Forever Gone

But Not Forgotten

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lloyd on March 1, 2019 at the age of 68.

Lloyd is survived by his only son Trevor Lambert of McLennan, Grandchildren Justice Lambert and Cali Lambert both of Grande Prairie AB, sisters Eleanor of Vernon, Mildred and Helen of Dawson Creek, Vera of Fort St. John and brother Sheldon of Dawson Creek. Also extended family of many nieces and nephews who have family of there own as well as many friends from near and far.

In inurnment will be held at a later date at the cemetery in Bonanza, AB.