Service Information Interment 2:00 PM Taylor Cemetery

Lois Gwendolyn Brown, 76, of Fort St. John, British Columbia, passed away on 13 December 2019. She was born to parents Eva Marlet and Walter Pyle, on 09 December 1943 in Fort St. John, British Columbia.

She enjoyed nature, traveling with Harold in a semi-truck across Canada and the US, camping, and visiting with friends and family. Spending time with her grandchildren and making sure they knew she loved them equally was very important to her.

Lois met Harold Brown in 1961. They were married on December 12, 1961 in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Together they raised 3 children: Cindy, Dan, April.

Lois is survived by her three children Cindy, Dan, & April, 6 grandchildren, her siblings Jack & Linda, 4 nieces, several cousins, many much-loved family members related to by marriage and some people that were loved like family.

She was preceded in death by her mother Eva, her father Walter, and her husband Harold.

The family will have an interment at the Taylor Cemetery July 31, 2020 at 2pm. A Celebration of Life BBQ will follow at the Peace Island Park Pavilion. The family has booked a group campsite for July 30 - Aug 03, 2020 if anyone wishes to camp with them.

