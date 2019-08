God gave us a mother and Grandmother



and he tried to be fair.



But when he gave us ours



we got more than our share.



Although he took her back one year ago today



we are so grateful for the years



he let her stay.



We miss you now, our hearts are sore



As time goes by, we miss you more and more



Your loving smile, your gentle face



No one can fill your vacant place.



With love always your family, friends and grandchildren.