Lon Hingley, resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia passed away on July 23, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born May 8, 1947 in Dawson Creek to Harry and Marjory Hingley.
Lon is fondly remembered by his loving wife Shelley; children Cindy Matkowski, Danielle (Sean) Armitage, and Lon (Rhonda) Hingley; grandchildren Luke and Randi Matkowski, Emily, Chloe, and Aidan Armitage, and Reese, Anson, and Rowan Hingley; and his sister Nina (Tony) Czaban. Lon is predeceased by his brothers Dean, Orville, and Greg Hingley.
A memorial service was held on July 30, 2019 at the Dawson Creek Alliance Church, offi ciated by Celebrant Cathy Tubb. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Lon may be made by donation to Networks Ministries, 11501 17 Street, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 4S7. For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
Published in Alaska Highway News on Aug. 8, 2019