It's with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Lori. Lori leaves behind her loving partner, Kevin King; parents, John and Cheryl; sister, Toni (Kevin); Bailey (the lab); extended family, Regan (Sherry and family), Twyla (and family); and numerous family and friends.



Lori spent the last 20+ years in Northern BC/Alberta, where she built her business of Preference First Aid.



Lori will be missed unequivocally by all the people in her life with her sense of humor, big smile, and kind and giving heart. Lori's love of her dogs and gardening were among her many passions.



A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.



