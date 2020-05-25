Lorilyn R. (Lori) PERRINO
May 09, 1966 - May 13, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It's with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Lori. Lori leaves behind her loving partner, Kevin King; parents, John and Cheryl; sister, Toni (Kevin); Bailey (the lab); extended family, Regan (Sherry and family), Twyla (and family); and numerous family and friends.

Lori spent the last 20+ years in Northern BC/Alberta, where she built her business of Preference First Aid.

Lori will be missed unequivocally by all the people in her life with her sense of humor, big smile, and kind and giving heart. Lori's love of her dogs and gardening were among her many passions.

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alaska Highway News from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved