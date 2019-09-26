Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORNA JEAN POMEROY. View Sign Obituary

Lorna Jean Roche was born June 14, 1935 in Innisfail, Alberta to Hal and Ella Roche. Her sister Evelyn was three years older than her, and her only sibling. In 1943, when Lorna was eight years old their small, close knit family settled in Fort St. John where upon starting grade 3 she met Glen Pomeroy who would turn out to be the love of her life.

As Lorna got older she began babysitting. She felt deeply for the children she took care of. During Lorna's teen years she loved to help out in the family drug store and she learned to play the piano and taught piano lessons. Lorna also loved to dance. Every Saturday night, the Elks hall in Fort St. John would become the place to be and Lorna would dance the night away.

Lorna's father, Hal, was the first MLA for this area and she grew up listening to and understanding the finer points of politics. This knowledge and her conversational skills would serve her well in the following years, allowing her to hold her own in many discussions both political and worldly.

Lorna obtained her teaching certificate in Vancouver in 1955. Over the next few years she taught in Prince George, Chilliwack, Vancouver and Fort St. John. Lorna had a big heart and thoroughly loved her time in the classroom.

In 1957 Lorna and two girlfriends spent five months travelling Europe and visiting 13 countries. This trip made a lasting impression on Lorna and she would talk about it often over the years. Lorna returned from her travels and continued to teach.

On August 19, 1959, at the age of 24 Lorna married Glen her high school sweet heart. They settled in Vancouver where Glen was finishing his degree and Lorna continued to teach. On November 16, 1960 Lorna and Glen became parents when Naomi Lynne Pomeroy was born. Two years latter, with Glen's law degree in hand, they settled in Fort St. John. On July 30, 1964 Valerie Jean Pomeroy was born and their family was complete.

During the raising of their family, Lorna volunteered for many community-based organizations. She was a Brownie leader for many years and is remembered as the person who brought the "cake walk" to Fort St. John, a fundraising game that is still practiced at most school and community events today. She helped out the local branch of mental health, often providing rides or babysitting in an effort to support parents with daily tasks. She and Naomi contributed to the Meals of Wheels program and Lorna also donated her time to the Anglican Bazaar.

As a couple, Lorna and Glen enjoyed travelling. They went to Europe twice and Hawaii, Las Vegas and Palm Springs multiple times for many years. No matter where they went, Lorna always took great care in booking a nice room. She loved a corner suite with a view. For Lorna travel was mostly about dressing nicely, enjoying dinner in a restaurant, sharing a glass of wine with Glen and with many different friends and family members throughout the years.

Lorna was blessed with her first grandchild Ryan Mark Cresswell on February 29, 1992 and her second grandchild Tyler Glen Cresswell on April 8, 1994. True to her nature Lorna was a hands-on grandma. She was present at every single event or activity the boys were involved in and never missed a birthday party – always there to help and enjoy.

Naomi's marriage to Bob gave Lorna and Glen two more grandchildren, Collin and Cam Batchelor.

Lorna's happiest times were when she was surrounded by her family and closest friends, catching-up, talking about every day events and just being together. Lorna was clearly the foundation of her family.

Some of the words describing Lorna that her family and friends have shared with Glen and the family since Lorna's passing are: loving, warm, cheerful, kind, gracious, fun, genuine. Lorna was a role model to many. She was always smiling and had time to chat.

Lorna will be greatly missed by her: husband Glen Pomeroy, daughters, Naomi Pomeroy (Bob Batchelor), Valerie Pomeroy, grandchildren, Ryan Cresswell, Tyler Cresswell (Melanie Irwin), Collin (Cher) Batchelor, Cam (Craig) Gunness, greatgrandchildren, Carson and Cody Batchelor and numerous nieces and nephews and others close to her heart.

Lorna is predeceased by her: parents, Harold and Ella Roche and her sister, Evelyn Hunka.

Lorna spent the majority of her time here on earth, walking beside her true love, with her family and friends close by her side. She will be missed by many but not forgotten as you cannot forget that which has become a part of you.

Lorna died peacefully in the evening of August 19, 2019, on their 60th wedding anniversary, after getting a good night kiss from Glen and with her girls and grandsons by her side. She took her last breath in a room with a view.



Expressions of sympathy may be made in loving memory of Lorna to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, Cancer Treatment Fund.

Lorna Jean Roche was born June 14, 1935 in Innisfail, Alberta to Hal and Ella Roche. Her sister Evelyn was three years older than her, and her only sibling. In 1943, when Lorna was eight years old their small, close knit family settled in Fort St. John where upon starting grade 3 she met Glen Pomeroy who would turn out to be the love of her life.As Lorna got older she began babysitting. She felt deeply for the children she took care of. During Lorna's teen years she loved to help out in the family drug store and she learned to play the piano and taught piano lessons. Lorna also loved to dance. Every Saturday night, the Elks hall in Fort St. John would become the place to be and Lorna would dance the night away.Lorna's father, Hal, was the first MLA for this area and she grew up listening to and understanding the finer points of politics. This knowledge and her conversational skills would serve her well in the following years, allowing her to hold her own in many discussions both political and worldly.Lorna obtained her teaching certificate in Vancouver in 1955. Over the next few years she taught in Prince George, Chilliwack, Vancouver and Fort St. John. Lorna had a big heart and thoroughly loved her time in the classroom.In 1957 Lorna and two girlfriends spent five months travelling Europe and visiting 13 countries. This trip made a lasting impression on Lorna and she would talk about it often over the years. Lorna returned from her travels and continued to teach.On August 19, 1959, at the age of 24 Lorna married Glen her high school sweet heart. They settled in Vancouver where Glen was finishing his degree and Lorna continued to teach. On November 16, 1960 Lorna and Glen became parents when Naomi Lynne Pomeroy was born. Two years latter, with Glen's law degree in hand, they settled in Fort St. John. On July 30, 1964 Valerie Jean Pomeroy was born and their family was complete.During the raising of their family, Lorna volunteered for many community-based organizations. She was a Brownie leader for many years and is remembered as the person who brought the "cake walk" to Fort St. John, a fundraising game that is still practiced at most school and community events today. She helped out the local branch of mental health, often providing rides or babysitting in an effort to support parents with daily tasks. She and Naomi contributed to the Meals of Wheels program and Lorna also donated her time to the Anglican Bazaar.As a couple, Lorna and Glen enjoyed travelling. They went to Europe twice and Hawaii, Las Vegas and Palm Springs multiple times for many years. No matter where they went, Lorna always took great care in booking a nice room. She loved a corner suite with a view. For Lorna travel was mostly about dressing nicely, enjoying dinner in a restaurant, sharing a glass of wine with Glen and with many different friends and family members throughout the years.Lorna was blessed with her first grandchild Ryan Mark Cresswell on February 29, 1992 and her second grandchild Tyler Glen Cresswell on April 8, 1994. True to her nature Lorna was a hands-on grandma. She was present at every single event or activity the boys were involved in and never missed a birthday party – always there to help and enjoy.Naomi's marriage to Bob gave Lorna and Glen two more grandchildren, Collin and Cam Batchelor.Lorna's happiest times were when she was surrounded by her family and closest friends, catching-up, talking about every day events and just being together. Lorna was clearly the foundation of her family.Some of the words describing Lorna that her family and friends have shared with Glen and the family since Lorna's passing are: loving, warm, cheerful, kind, gracious, fun, genuine. Lorna was a role model to many. She was always smiling and had time to chat.Lorna will be greatly missed by her: husband Glen Pomeroy, daughters, Naomi Pomeroy (Bob Batchelor), Valerie Pomeroy, grandchildren, Ryan Cresswell, Tyler Cresswell (Melanie Irwin), Collin (Cher) Batchelor, Cam (Craig) Gunness, greatgrandchildren, Carson and Cody Batchelor and numerous nieces and nephews and others close to her heart.Lorna is predeceased by her: parents, Harold and Ella Roche and her sister, Evelyn Hunka.Lorna spent the majority of her time here on earth, walking beside her true love, with her family and friends close by her side. She will be missed by many but not forgotten as you cannot forget that which has become a part of you.Lorna died peacefully in the evening of August 19, 2019, on their 60th wedding anniversary, after getting a good night kiss from Glen and with her girls and grandsons by her side. She took her last breath in a room with a view.Expressions of sympathy may be made in loving memory of Lorna to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, Cancer Treatment Fund. Published in Alaska Highway News on Sept. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close