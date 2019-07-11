Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Ann (Sakowsky) Gerzey. View Sign Obituary

Louise passed away in the Grand Forks hospital on July 1st. She was 81 years old. She was born Louise Ann Sakowsky, to parents Nick and Pearl, in the town of Elk Point in northeast Alberta. She shared wonderful memories of her time growing up in Elk Point, visiting her grandparents' nearby farm, and chumming with the Scraba sisters, who became lifelong friends.

In 1956, in Uranium City, Saskatchewan, she met and soon married Frank Gerzey. Children and life in Edmonton followed. The Edmonton years were marked by raising a young family surrounded by many friends and Louise's large extended family. In 1967, pursuing employment opportunities for husband Frank, the family moved to Dawson Creek. Here the family flourished, Louise working as a BC Tel operator, Frank eventually starting a blasting and drilling construction business, and later together building a rural home at Briar Ridge, where Louise was able to really develop her passion for gardening.

When retirement came, Louise and Frank chose Grand Forks for their new home. And with retirement came many extended road trips into the US – from attending the Kentucky Derby to exploring the breadth of Texas.

Louise had many passions – textiles and knitting, gardening, and collecting. She had the ability to create beautiful spaces wherever she lived. She was modest about her accomplishments. She was particularly grateful for the friendships she built with her bridge group, always commenting what great laughs they had together. Even when she was sick, she said getting together with her bridge friends was the best medicine.

The past year was difficult for Mum. It was reaffirmed for us all what a strong and courageous woman she was. She never complained about the journey she was on and always optimistically believed in moving forward. During this time, she felt great support and comfort from the attention of her neighbours, many friends, and family.

Louise is predeceased by Frank, her husband of 61 years, her sister Marcella and parents Nick and Pearl. She is survived by sons Ric (Trish) and Mark (Colleen), daughter Tanya (Ihor), grandchildren Cory, Nicole (Tyler), Nikolai, Lucas, Olivia and Zach (Hillary), and great grandchildren Abigail, Bennett, Lachlan and baby Grace. Also by niece Barbara and nephews Carl (Jocelyn) and Jan (Elsie) and extended family in Canada and Slovenia.

Cremation to be followed by a private family gathering to take place later this year. The ashes of Louise and Frank will rest in the Grand Forks cemetery.

