Luiz Banza, longtime resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on November 2, 1931 in Aljustrel, Portugal. Luiz was predeceased by his wife Maria Banza. He is survived by his sons Charlie (Audreen), John, and George Banza; and grandchildren Halle, Elisa, Brianna, and Tyler Banza. A memorial service was held on April 27, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel. Luiz was cremated, and his urn will remain in the loving care of his family. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association, 103-490 Quebec Street, Prince George, British Columbia V2L 5N5. For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 2, 2019