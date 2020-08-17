It is with great sadness that the family of Marcel Joseph Dionne announces his peaceful passing at the age of 90 years. He was born April 18, 1930 in Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan and died May 30, 2020 in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.Marcel will be lovingly remembered by his children Paulette, Paul, Michelle, Guy and Marc, along with his twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He will also be dearly missed by Rachel (the mother of his five children), and his companion Georgette and her family.Marcel's amazing sense of humour and warm heart made him easy to love! He was very well known and admired in the community. He was a very skilled hard worker, and always willing to help. Marcel was an avid baseball player and golfer.Thank you to the second floor staff at the Dawson Creek Hospital for the exceptional care they gave to our Dad! A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium