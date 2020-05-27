Marg Wheeler passed away on March 30, 2020 in Dawson Creek, British Columbia at the age of 70. Marg was born on November 15, 1949 in Benoit's Cove, Newfoundland.

Marg leaves to mourn with fond and loving memories her husband of 51 years Jack Wheeler; her beloved son Terry (Stacy); granddaughters Keona (Charles) and Kaleigh (Tanner); siblings Viola Gallant, Yvonne Jesso (Walter), Mary Jesso (Rene), George Parsons (Trudy) and Gerald Parsons (Beatrice); sisters-in-law Ruby Parsons, Isabel Parsons, and Kay Wheeler; special nieces Carolyn Hackett and Kelly Parsons; as well as a large circle of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends.

Marg was predeceased by her first born son, John Sidney Wheeler, parents Henry and Ellen Parsons, brothers Ronald and Harvey Parsons, Father and Mother-in-law Sidney and Effie Wheeler, sisters-in-law Mary (Mame) Gillis and Millie Brake, and brothers-in-law George Wheeler, Archie Brake, Gord Gillis, and Joseph Gallant.

Marg was a longtime resident of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. Marg worked as a plant operator at the Quintette Coal Mine for many years. Marg had a passion for the great outdoors and being near water. She loved her daily walks and took every opportunity to go camping with family and friends. In August 2018, Marg participated in the local 21km Emperor's Challenge. Marg successfully completed the hike in 4 hours and 11 minutes. Marg was a dedicated member of the Ladies Auxiliary for 46 years. Not enough words can describe her passion for all of her friends, family and her community. Marg will always be remembered for her love of her granddaughters Keona and Kaleigh. A day never went by that she didn't connect with the girls to see how they were doing or text a simple heart emoji to show her love.

Marg was diagnosed with ALS in May 2019. Marg spent every day after that showing what it looked like to be brave and courageous. Marg would want you to spend time with family and friends talking about happy memories, loving others and helping out with anyone who needs it.

A Celebration of Life for Marg will be planned and announced at a later date, due to the current circumstances occurring right now. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Ladies Auxiliary, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 286, Box 1302, Tumbler Ridge BC V0C2W0.

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

