Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elizabeth (Getty) Ash. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

A long-time resident of Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek, Margaret Elizabeth Ash peacefully passed away at the age of 88 in the Dawson Creek hospital on Friday, October 4, 2019.

The fourth of seven children, Margaret E. Getty was born in Moose Jaw on May 30, 1931, with a warning label of things to come – red hair and a feisty temperament.

Wanting to see her sister Mary Watson, Margaret moved to Dawson Creek in 1959. While volunteering for the Hospital Auxiliary, she met her future husband, Reg. They got married – on May 21, 1960. She also inherited two wonderfully behaved, almost teenagers, step-children, Brian and Linda.

Marg and Reg soon added– daughter Diane, son David and daughter Lillian to their family. Leaving Brian and Lin to complete their schooling in Dawson Creek, Reg and Marg heard the call of the north and moved to Cassiar.

Margaret was a hard worker and liked to keep busy. In between careers as a cook, Safeway cashier, Lab Technician for Cassiar Asbestos Corp and a baker she was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, The Lions Club, Citizens on Patrol in Tumbler Ridge and The Seniors Center here in Dawson Creek. She took on the government and brought foot care for diabetics to Dawson Creek and Tumbler Ridge. She also helped in bringing the Mobile Mammogram Service to Tumbler Ridge.

She loved to sing and was a member of the Tumbler Ridge Choir. She enjoyed darts and flooring curling but, maybe because she was so lucky, Bingo was like catnip to her. Some of her most cherished and happiest moments were when friends or family had gathered around and a spirited card game was being played.

Margaret relished her reputation of being feisty and did not shy away from 'sometimes' being opinionated. If there were wrongs that she felt needed to be righted, she would put up a good fight. But under her public face, there was a heart of gold that would literally give you the shirt off her back or help out however she could. Margaret lived a good life – she was very much loved and will be greatly missed!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Bergeron Social Room. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek Public Library, 1001 McKellar Avenue, Dawson Creek BC V1G 4W7.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

A long-time resident of Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek, Margaret Elizabeth Ash peacefully passed away at the age of 88 in the Dawson Creek hospital on Friday, October 4, 2019.The fourth of seven children, Margaret E. Getty was born in Moose Jaw on May 30, 1931, with a warning label of things to come – red hair and a feisty temperament.Wanting to see her sister Mary Watson, Margaret moved to Dawson Creek in 1959. While volunteering for the Hospital Auxiliary, she met her future husband, Reg. They got married – on May 21, 1960. She also inherited two wonderfully behaved, almost teenagers, step-children, Brian and Linda.Marg and Reg soon added– daughter Diane, son David and daughter Lillian to their family. Leaving Brian and Lin to complete their schooling in Dawson Creek, Reg and Marg heard the call of the north and moved to Cassiar.Margaret was a hard worker and liked to keep busy. In between careers as a cook, Safeway cashier, Lab Technician for Cassiar Asbestos Corp and a baker she was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, The Lions Club, Citizens on Patrol in Tumbler Ridge and The Seniors Center here in Dawson Creek. She took on the government and brought foot care for diabetics to Dawson Creek and Tumbler Ridge. She also helped in bringing the Mobile Mammogram Service to Tumbler Ridge.She loved to sing and was a member of the Tumbler Ridge Choir. She enjoyed darts and flooring curling but, maybe because she was so lucky, Bingo was like catnip to her. Some of her most cherished and happiest moments were when friends or family had gathered around and a spirited card game was being played.Margaret relished her reputation of being feisty and did not shy away from 'sometimes' being opinionated. If there were wrongs that she felt needed to be righted, she would put up a good fight. But under her public face, there was a heart of gold that would literally give you the shirt off her back or help out however she could. Margaret lived a good life – she was very much loved and will be greatly missed!A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Bergeron Social Room. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek Public Library, 1001 McKellar Avenue, Dawson Creek BC V1G 4W7.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Published in Alaska Highway News on Oct. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close