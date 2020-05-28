Margaret Neuman of Penticton, BC passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of 83 years.
Margaret will be sadly missed by her children, Jack (Shannon), Fred (Kathy), Bob (Char), Ken (Rebecca) and Cliff (April); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, George and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is sadly predeceased by her first husband, Hans Last; second husband, Len Neuman; grandson, Kelsey; brothers, Jerry and Fred and sisters, Jackie and Alberta.
Margaret was well known for her knitting abilities. She lovingly knit slippers for each of her family members, for new babies born at the Penticton Regional Hospital and for many of her friends. She also knit lap blankets for residents at Trinity Care Centre in Penticton. One year one of her crocheted tablecloths won first place at the Armstrong Fair.
There will be no service at this time. Her urn will be interred with Len at the Lakeview Cemetery in Penticton, BC.
To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 28, 2020.