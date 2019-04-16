Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria "Marie" (Frohna) Mueller. View Sign

Marie Mueller, a long-time resident of Dawson Creek, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at the age of 88 years, just one week shy of her 89th birthday. Marie was born Maria Frohna in Tschemin (Ceminy) in Sudeten Germany, what is now part of the Czech Republic, on March 12, 1930 to parents Josef and Anna. She was the oldest of two children, having one brother, Gerhard.

With the rise of the Nazi party, many of her neighbours fled to Canada, including the family of her future husband, and after the War, Marie and her family were expelled from the Sudetenland along with many other ethnic Germans. They eventually settled in Bavaria, and there she began to work as a seamstress, sewing clothes in a factory. Over time, she became an expert at her craft and years later in Canada, sewed to bring in extra money for her family. Her talent for altering a pattern to suit any body type made her a favourite amongst anyone who hired her.

After the War was over, Marie's family was finally able to find out what happened to their friends, the Müllers (Muellers), learning that the family had escaped to Canada before the War broke out. She was able to make contact again with her friend, Hilda Müller, via letters. They corresponded for awhile until Hilda's father contacted Marie's father with an offer: they'd pay to bring her to Canada to see if she liked it and, more importantly, if she liked Hilda's older brother, Anton (Tony); if not, they would pay for her trip back home. Well, long story short it worked out, and Marie and Tony were married on July 28, 1956. Their first daughter, Diane, was born 9 months later in April, 1957.

Marie settled into Canadian life with the strength, sense of humour and the "I'll just prove you wrong if you tell me I can't do something" attitude that were hers her whole life. She and Tony made a comfortable life, and ten years after Diane, daughter Wendy was born in December, 1967. The family was complete, much to their happiness. As the girls grew up, Marie continued to sew but also got into needlepoint, cross stitch, knitting and crocheting. Crocheting became her passion, and many people in the Peace River Region (and probably beyond) own one of her tablecloths, baby jackets, or the little starched angels that she also loved to give away as gifts; she loved to see the smiles that they put on peoples' faces.

While the family never had pets, Marie had an immense love for all animals, and she often took out food scraps for the crows and magpies that frequented her backyard. One winter, upon learning of this practice, a close friend of hers in the neighbourhood exclaimed, "Oh! So YOU'RE the reason we have so many magpies on this street!"

When Tony died in February of 1990, Marie remained in the same house, learning how to drive and taking over all the duties of the household on her own with determination. She remained there until January, 2016 when she moved to Northview Assisted Living. She missed her old home, but grew to like her new apartment and settled into her new life. She enjoyed the activities, the field trips they took, and whenever there was a movie or music night.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, Tony, after 34 years together. She is survived by her daughters, Diane and Wendy, and by her brother in Germany, Gerhard, and their families. A memorial service was held on March 14, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel in Dawson Creek, BC. Inurnment to take place this Spring in the Tomslake Cemetery where she will rest with her husband.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the the Tomslake Sudeten Memorial Fund, c/o Tomslake Cemetery, PO Box 107, Tomslake, BC, V0C 2L0; the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia, #300, 828 West 8 Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 1E2; or the charity of your choice. For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Marie Mueller, a long-time resident of Dawson Creek, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at the age of 88 years, just one week shy of her 89th birthday. Marie was born Maria Frohna in Tschemin (Ceminy) in Sudeten Germany, what is now part of the Czech Republic, on March 12, 1930 to parents Josef and Anna. She was the oldest of two children, having one brother, Gerhard.With the rise of the Nazi party, many of her neighbours fled to Canada, including the family of her future husband, and after the War, Marie and her family were expelled from the Sudetenland along with many other ethnic Germans. They eventually settled in Bavaria, and there she began to work as a seamstress, sewing clothes in a factory. Over time, she became an expert at her craft and years later in Canada, sewed to bring in extra money for her family. Her talent for altering a pattern to suit any body type made her a favourite amongst anyone who hired her.After the War was over, Marie's family was finally able to find out what happened to their friends, the Müllers (Muellers), learning that the family had escaped to Canada before the War broke out. She was able to make contact again with her friend, Hilda Müller, via letters. They corresponded for awhile until Hilda's father contacted Marie's father with an offer: they'd pay to bring her to Canada to see if she liked it and, more importantly, if she liked Hilda's older brother, Anton (Tony); if not, they would pay for her trip back home. Well, long story short it worked out, and Marie and Tony were married on July 28, 1956. Their first daughter, Diane, was born 9 months later in April, 1957.Marie settled into Canadian life with the strength, sense of humour and the "I'll just prove you wrong if you tell me I can't do something" attitude that were hers her whole life. She and Tony made a comfortable life, and ten years after Diane, daughter Wendy was born in December, 1967. The family was complete, much to their happiness. As the girls grew up, Marie continued to sew but also got into needlepoint, cross stitch, knitting and crocheting. Crocheting became her passion, and many people in the Peace River Region (and probably beyond) own one of her tablecloths, baby jackets, or the little starched angels that she also loved to give away as gifts; she loved to see the smiles that they put on peoples' faces.While the family never had pets, Marie had an immense love for all animals, and she often took out food scraps for the crows and magpies that frequented her backyard. One winter, upon learning of this practice, a close friend of hers in the neighbourhood exclaimed, "Oh! So YOU'RE the reason we have so many magpies on this street!"When Tony died in February of 1990, Marie remained in the same house, learning how to drive and taking over all the duties of the household on her own with determination. She remained there until January, 2016 when she moved to Northview Assisted Living. She missed her old home, but grew to like her new apartment and settled into her new life. She enjoyed the activities, the field trips they took, and whenever there was a movie or music night.Marie was predeceased by her husband, Tony, after 34 years together. She is survived by her daughters, Diane and Wendy, and by her brother in Germany, Gerhard, and their families. A memorial service was held on March 14, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel in Dawson Creek, BC. Inurnment to take place this Spring in the Tomslake Cemetery where she will rest with her husband.Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the the Tomslake Sudeten Memorial Fund, c/o Tomslake Cemetery, PO Box 107, Tomslake, BC, V0C 2L0; the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia, #300, 828 West 8 Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 1E2; or the charity of your choice. For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Funeral Home Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium

10200 - 17th Street

DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2

250-782-2577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Alaska Highway News on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close