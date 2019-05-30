Marilyn Carrol Conrad, resident of Dawson Creek and formerly
Vancouver, passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 76. She
was born in Vancouver on August 28, 1942 to William and Mary
Meikle, and was the second eldest of four children.
Marilyn was a generous and hardworking person, owning and
operating multiple business during her life. Marilyn's father
owned a sign business in the late 1950s, which inspired Marilyn to start the business
Signs & Things after moving to Dawson Creek.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and had a love for animals. Marilyn was a quiet
person, keeping to herself and loved to garden. She was well read and artistic, especially
enjoying drawing and painting. Marilyn's talents were often displayed in the portraits of
her grandchildren.
Marilyn is fondly remembered by her daughters Pam Messerli (Russ Ramsey) and Leslie
Fry; grandchildren Devon Messerli, Samantha McNabb; Lindsay Wellings, and Ian,
Colin, and Branden Fry; great-grandchild Audree Wood; brother Pat (Brenda) Meikle,
nieces Kasey (Scott) Gorski and Christine Lew, and great-niece and nephew Shaye and
Connor Lew. Marilyn is predeceased by her son Gary Messerli.
No service will be held at Marilyn's request.
For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to
www.bergeronfunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.
Published in Alaska Highway News on May 30, 2019