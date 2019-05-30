Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Conrad. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Marilyn Carrol Conrad, resident of Dawson Creek and formerly

Vancouver, passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 76. She

was born in Vancouver on August 28, 1942 to William and Mary

Meikle, and was the second eldest of four children.

Marilyn was a generous and hardworking person, owning and

operating multiple business during her life. Marilyn's father

owned a sign business in the late 1950s, which inspired Marilyn to start the business

Signs & Things after moving to Dawson Creek.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and had a love for animals. Marilyn was a quiet

person, keeping to herself and loved to garden. She was well read and artistic, especially

enjoying drawing and painting. Marilyn's talents were often displayed in the portraits of

her grandchildren.

Marilyn is fondly remembered by her daughters Pam Messerli (Russ Ramsey) and Leslie

Fry; grandchildren Devon Messerli, Samantha McNabb; Lindsay Wellings, and Ian,

Colin, and Branden Fry; great-grandchild Audree Wood; brother Pat (Brenda) Meikle,

nieces Kasey (Scott) Gorski and Christine Lew, and great-niece and nephew Shaye and

Connor Lew. Marilyn is predeceased by her son Gary Messerli.

No service will be held at Marilyn's request.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

www.bergeronfunerals.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

Marilyn Carrol Conrad, resident of Dawson Creek and formerlyVancouver, passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 76. Shewas born in Vancouver on August 28, 1942 to William and MaryMeikle, and was the second eldest of four children.Marilyn was a generous and hardworking person, owning andoperating multiple business during her life. Marilyn's fatherowned a sign business in the late 1950s, which inspired Marilyn to start the businessSigns & Things after moving to Dawson Creek.She had a wonderful sense of humor and had a love for animals. Marilyn was a quietperson, keeping to herself and loved to garden. She was well read and artistic, especiallyenjoying drawing and painting. Marilyn's talents were often displayed in the portraits ofher grandchildren.Marilyn is fondly remembered by her daughters Pam Messerli (Russ Ramsey) and LeslieFry; grandchildren Devon Messerli, Samantha McNabb; Lindsay Wellings, and Ian,Colin, and Branden Fry; great-grandchild Audree Wood; brother Pat (Brenda) Meikle,nieces Kasey (Scott) Gorski and Christine Lew, and great-niece and nephew Shaye andConnor Lew. Marilyn is predeceased by her son Gary Messerli.No service will be held at Marilyn's request.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go toArrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd. Published in Alaska Highway News on May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Alaska Highway News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close