Marlene Gayle Scriven passed away on 29 October 2019, the day before her 71st birthday, after a brief time in Kelowna General Hospital. She was surrounded by family and passed peacefully in the night.
Marlene was deeply loved by those she left behind: her partner, Vince; daughter, Lisa and her partner Paul; sisters, Pollyann and Susan and their husbands Dennis and Robert; brother, Don and his wife Sandy; and her many beloved nieces, nephews and their children. Her extended family was immeasurable as she made all she met feel welcome, loved, and that they belonged.
A service to honour Marlene and a celebration of her life was held on Monday, 4 November at Everden Rust Funeral Home in Kelowna.
At a later date, her ashes will be laid to rest at the Taylor Cemetery, near the gravesites of her parents.
Marlene touched the lives of so many; the family invites you to share your memories and tributes with them on www.everdenrust.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the www.canada.ca
Published in Alaska Highway News from Nov. 21 to Dec. 19, 2019