It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Alma Rosalie Watson. Mary, a long time resident of Dawson Creek, BC, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Dawson Creek, at the age of 91 years.
She will always be remembered for her incomparable light, energy and tenacity. As a young woman, she could be found hitchhiking
across the country, making her mark in each city until she eventually settled in Dawson Creek, BC, with the love of her life, the late Ron Watson.
Mary and Ron eventually opened their own Florist shop, Mitton's Florist.
Mary was made up almost entirely of fire, spunk and a passion for doing whatever the hell she pleased. She had a love like no other until the day she passed, always saying her hello's and goodbyes with an, "I love you," a big smile, a tight hug, and her classic, "ee-ee-ee". She was there for the ones she loved day and night, good times and bad. Day or night, she was always on the go--burning around town in her prized red Firebird or "baking cookies" at 3 a.m.--which is strange, considering no one ever saw any cookies. Ever the young spirit, her favourite food groups were chocolate, cookie dough and ice cream. Mary was spotted on more than one occasion over the Christmas holidays unwrapping her gifts in the middle of the night, only to rewrap them carefully
so no one would know. You could always pick her out of a crowd with her "Why Not!" hat and bright red sweater, which typically had a chocolate stain or two.Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Bonnie Cornish; her four children, Shane (Bev) Watson, Sindy (Darroch) Aylward, Shanon (Angela) Watson, and Shell (Linda) Watson; her Grandchildren Shawna, Aphtan, Shayna, Levi, Ashlea,
Alyssa, Apryl, Jaydn, Damiaan, Jed, Jeffrey, Sasha, Tyrone, Shelby, Shanten, Jared, Brittney, Lexi, Laine, Chris and many great-grandchildren.
She was the heart and soul of her family, a family that includes not only those related by blood but by all who came to call her, "grama," "mum," or "friend". She will be forever missed by many but never, ever forgotten.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2pm in the Brookside Cemetery. Pauline Haycock officiated. Mary was laid to rest with her loving husband, Ron, following the service.
For friends so wishing, donations may be made in memory of Mary to the Canadian Cancer Society
of BC, 565 West, 10th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V5Z4J4.
Very Respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium