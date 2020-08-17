It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mary Loroff (nee Shewchuk) on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Dawson Creek, British Columbia at 92 years of age.Mary was born July 14, 1928 in Rivnia, Ukraine.She came to Canada with her father and stepmother in September 1938 and settled on a farm near Whitelaw, Alberta.These were difficult times. The language barrier made it hard, so she had a start school from grade 1, but she managed to complete eight grades in six years.Mary worked in the service and retail sectors all her life.Mary met Tony (Anton) Loroff in Bluesky, Alberta in October 1949 and they were married in 1950.They farmed in the Bluesky area until 1957. They then moved to Dawson Creek. They had six children. Mary stayed home in the early years while her children were growing up.Mary volunteered a lot of her time and was involved with brownies, Girl Guides, Royal Canadian Legion, the Seniors foot care program and the Dawson Creek Hospital Axillary. She spent many hours making baby blankets, booties, & toques which she donated to the Dawson Creek maternity ward.Mary loved her gardening, flowers, knitting, crocheting, and making crafts.She would spend many hours doing these things she enjoyed.Mary was predeceased by her husband (Tony) in 1995 and a daughter (Barbara) in 1979. Mary was also predeceased by her mother Magda in 1934, her father John in 1990, two brothers Michael in 1935 and Andrew in 1936, her stepmother Magdalena in 2001, and two step sisters, Doris in 1946, Nellie in 2008 and Anne in 2008.Mary is survived by her children Lawrence (Sandra), Linda (Don), Harvey (Joanne), Shirley, Ken (Sherry). She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She is also survived by stepbrother (Alex).A private family service was held on August 5, 2020 due to Covid19 restrictions.For Friends so wishing donations may be made in memory of Mary to the Dawson Creek Hospital Axillary 11100-13th Street Dawson Creek BC V1G 3W8.Very respectfully Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium.