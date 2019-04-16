Mary Quebec, resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia passed away on March 28, 2019 at 87 years of age. She was born on October 13, 1931 in Harmon Valley, Alberta to William and Irene Nadorozny. Mary was predeceased by her husband William Lorne Quebec in 1999. She is survived by her daughter Trudy Quebec, son Gerald Quebec, grandchildren Kris (Dani) Veach and Stacey Veach, great-grandchildren Drake, Wednesday, Wynter, Lily, and Abby, and sisters Sonia Hesse and Jenny Deley. Mary is also predeceased by siblings Michael Nadoronzy, Fred Nadorozny, and Helen Santa.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation; 11100 - 13th Street, Dawson Creek, British Columbia, V1G 3W8.
