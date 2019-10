Melina Margaret Hamilton (Frost) passed away October 2, 2019 after a prolonged battled with cancer. Melina is the first born daughter of Lilla and Ted Frost. Melina is predeceased by her husband Robert Hamilton. She is survived by her 4 siblings, 7 children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.Melina was always busy volunteering in the community. She enjoyed doing crafts and baking. She also enjoyed her residency and friendships at Selwyn Place.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pouce Coupe Senior's Hall on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00pm. Tea and coffee will be served. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Childhood Cancer Canada, 801 - 21 St. Clair Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4T 1L9.For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.bergeronfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.