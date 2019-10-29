Melina Margaret Hamilton (Frost) passed away October 2, 2019 after a prolonged battled with cancer. Melina is the first born daughter of Lilla and Ted Frost. Melina is predeceased by her husband Robert Hamilton. She is survived by her 4 siblings, 7 children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Melina was always busy volunteering in the community. She enjoyed doing crafts and baking. She also enjoyed her residency and friendships at Selwyn Place.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pouce Coupe Senior's Hall on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00pm. Tea and coffee will be served. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Childhood Cancer Canada, 801 - 21 St. Clair Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4T 1L9.
