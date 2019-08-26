Mike London, resident of 100 Mile House, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019. Mike had been a long time resident of Fort St. John. Mike is fondly remembered and will be missed by his family and friends. Mike was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. A memorial service will be held at Forest Grove Hall in 100 Mile House on August 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mike may be made by donation to the 100 Mile House Hospital – Hospice.
Published in Alaska Highway News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019