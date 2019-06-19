Moh was born, raised, and educated in Punjab (India), immigrated to Canada in 1966 and settled in Dawson Creek/Pouce Coupe until his passing on April 16, 2019 at the age of 82 years.
A private cremation ceremony was held for Moh with family and friends at the Bergeron's Funeral Chapel.
Moh is survived by his wife for 54 years, Sukrit; his sons Vijay (Jenny) and Vinay (Mandeep); and his grandchildren Helena, Iris, Edie, and Arjun-Rayman.
Moh worked with Petro-Canada (Taylor and Port Moody, BC) until his retirement and then ventured into the business arena with Sears Canada at the Dawson Co-op Mall and hospitality area in Pouce Coupe, BC.
The Parmar Family offers their sincere thanks to Dr. Roux, Dr. Goetze, the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Dawson Creek Hospital Emergency, Oncology, the second floor; Northern Health Home Support and Bergeron's Funeral Chapel (Brian) for their help, support, and compassion.
Published in Alaska Highway News on June 6, 2019