It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we mourn the loss of our beloved mother, Mona Opal Bessey, known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren as "Granny Mo".

Mom passed peacefully in Kimberley, BC at the Pines Care Home at 3:15 pm on February 18, 2019 with family by her side. It was the day of the "super moon".

Predeceased by her father, Marion Bessey in 1968; Mother, Pearl 1982; son, Jamie Anderson 2010; Brothers, Carmen in 1992; Milton 2006; Sister, Mildred Bronken 2001 and her good friend Darryl Knull in 2018.

Mona leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Carolyn (Alex) Padmoroff; Marilyn (Jake Haagsman) Anderson; Sister, Phyllis (Bill) Fynn; granddaughters, Andrea ( Craig) Howarth; Jennifer (Matt Dearin) Anderson; grandsons, Jarred Padmoroff; Jeffrey (Seika) Anderson; David (Jaime) Anderson; great grandchildren, Austin and Ryder Padmoroff; Everly Howarth; Blake and Baden Anderson; Meadow Anderson , numerous nieces and nephews, her life long friend Josephine Pimm and her beloved dog, Wilson who has made her home with Jake and Marilyn.

Mona was born October 24, 1929 (also known as Black Thursday) in Davidson, Saskatchewan to Marion and Pearl Bessey. Moms family moved to Fort St. John, BC in 1941 where her dad was the first Canadian Airman at the FSJ airport which at that time was a very busy American Airbase. Her dad called her his "Secret Weapon" as her job was to ride her horse up and down the airstrip to keep it clear of live stock and wild life.

Mom's parents bought Justin Norman's property where they established a dairy farm which became known as "Besseys' Corner". While her brothers, Carmen and Milton were away at WW II Mona worked at the family dairy farm.

In 1946 Mona married Jimmy Anderson. They had three children, Jamie, Carolyn and Marilyn. Mom and Dad made our home at Beaton River Lodge, Mile 147 on the Alaska Highway which was owned by Dads parents Jim and Lyla Anderson. We moved back to FSJ so Jamie could attend school.

For many years Mom was a hard working, independent, single mother raising her three kids. She worked at the Condill Hotel at the front desk where she ran the switchboard and later at Sears and the Five to Dollar Store. From FSJ we moved to Hudson's Hope where mom worked until moving to Grand Forks, BC to be close to family.

Mom traveled from Grand Forks to work at numerous construction jobs until her retirement in 1994. After her retirement she loved to spend time on Protection Island, she enjoyed living by the Ocean. Mona lived in her own home until last year when her physical health would no longer allow it.

Mom was a very generous, strong and feisty women who showed her love for family, lived in the moment and kept us laughing with her humor and quick wit, that was our MOM, we will miss her....

Going Home, Going Home

I'm just going home

Quiet Light, some still day

I'm just going home

Mother's there expecting me

Father waiting, my son, too

Brothers, Sister

All the friends I knew

I am going home

Celebration of life for Mom will be announced at a later date

