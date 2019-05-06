Norma I. STAIR (August 28, 1945 - October 23, 2018)
May 18th, 2019 - 1-3 pm

Chase Community Hall, Chase BC.

For all the times you gently picked me up,

When I fell down,

For all the times you needed something

But put me first instead.

For everything we shared,

The dreams, the laughter, and the tears,

We love you with a Special Love

That deepens every year.

Thank You Mom

In lieu of flowers we respectfully request that you consider a donation to the Nick Paswisty Memorial Bursary

https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/donate.aspx?eventid=185639&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=direct/none

Coffee/Tea & Desserts to be served.
