Celebration of Life May 18th, 2019 - 1-3 pm Chase Community Hall, Chase BC. For all the times you gently picked me up, When I fell down, For all the times you needed something But put me first instead. For everything we shared, The dreams, the laughter, and the tears, We love you with a Special Love That deepens every year. Thank You Mom In lieu of flowers we respectfully request that you consider a donation to the Nick Paswisty Memorial Bursary https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/donate.aspx?eventid=185639&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=direct/none Coffee/Tea & Desserts to be served.