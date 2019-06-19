Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Lorraine (Roberts) Hoglund. View Sign Service Information Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium 10200 - 17th Street DAWSON CREEK , BC V1G 4C2 (250)-782-2577 Obituary

Norma Lorraine Hoglund, long-time resident of Dawson Creek, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 18, 2019 at the age of 77. Norma was born in Grande Prairie, AB on December 12, 1941. She was the third of four daughters born to Mabel and Harry Roberts. Norma grew up on a farm in the Beaverlodge, AB area.

In 1959 Norma was introduced to Raymond Hoglund by his brother Helmer and on August 19, 1960 Norma and Raymond were married. In their early marriage, Norma and Raymond lived in Grande Prairie, AB where they enjoyed the births of their two oldest daughters, Lori and Sandy. They later moved to Gage, AB until life brought them to Dawson Creek in 1966 where their youngest daughters, Wendy and Colleen, were born.

While raising their four daughters, Norma held various positions throughout her work life. She spent over 20 years with Canada Post until she retired in 2006. After her retirement, Norma enjoyed spending more time with family and friends, travelling, and playing golf. Throughout their marriage, Norma was often found at the campground, out snowmobiling, in the curling rink, and on the golf course with family and friends. Norma especially loved the sports of curling and golfing. Family and spending time with loved ones meant everything to Norma. Norma will always be cherished by her husband, daughters and grandchildren for her quiet strength and her unwavering love towards them.

Norma is survived by her loving husband Raymond; her daughters Lori (John) Castle, Sandy (Mark) Flaherty, Wendy Hoglund (James Gwinnett), and Colleen Hoglund (Rick Williams); granddaughters Jeleena (David) Cawley and Jenica (Lee) Stephen; grandsons Aaron Williams and Sebastian Gwinnett; and great-grandchildren Hunter, Huck, and Halle Stephen, and Nixon and Lennox Cawley; sister Beth (Kevin) Stafford; in-laws Diane and Jerry O'Connell, Helmer and Ruth Hoglund, and Don and Eileen Hoglund; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Norma was predeceased by her mother Mabel Hindmarch, father Harry Roberts, and sisters Joan Kerr and Phyllis Conner.

A funeral service was held May 25, 2019 at the Bergeron Funeral Chapel. Interment followed at Brookside Cemetery, Dawson Creek, BC.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by donation to the South Peace Hospice Palliative Care Society, #3-929-106 Avenue, Dawson Creek, British Columbia V1G 2N9, or to the ALS Society of British Columbia, 1233-13351 Commerce Parkway, Richmond, BC V6V 2X7.

For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please go to

Arrangements entrusted to Bergeron Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd.

